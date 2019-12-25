Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the gifts that keep on giving.

On Christmas morning, for the first time ever, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services. Holding hands with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William, the siblings—youngest brother Prince Louis, 19 months, stayed behind—headed for the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, waving to well-wishers along the way. While George looked dapper in a navy suit, Charlotte wore an adorable green, double-breasted coat, which matched her mom's hat and suede pumps.

And while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie Harrison absent from the event—they are spending the holidays abroad with her mom Doria Ragland—the rest of the royal family was on hand to celebrate the holiday, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Princess Beatriceand Princess Anne.