You don't have to go to Christmas with the queen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have skipped it a couple of times in the nearly nine years they've been married. And in case you hadn't heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't going this year, and will instead spend their son Archie Harrison's first yuletide with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland—possibly in California, though, this being a private trip, they're not apprising the media of their destination.

But when you do make the jaunt to Sandringham, where Queen Elizabeth II has spent the Christmas holiday for the last three decades with her husband, Prince Philip, and whichever royals show up to fill the house with mirth and merriment, the routine is pretty set in stone.