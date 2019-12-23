It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Lala Kentis celebrating with her future family.

The Vanderpump Rules star is engaged to The Irishman producer Randall Emmett, making her a soon-to-be stepmother to his two daughters, London, 9, and Rylee, 6. Their mom is the producer's ex-wife, You actress Ambyr Childers. And the five just proved they've become quite the family unit in a new video on Instagram.

On Sunday night, the 48-year-old posted a sweet video of Lala, 29, describing the perks of the gift she got Ambyr, 31. London and Rylee are watching as the two women chat and their dad films.

In the clip, the reality star is heard saying, "You cook, right?" As Ambyr quipped in response, "Yeah, ish."

As Lala continued, referencing one of the two kids, "She was like, ‘My mom would love that!' And I was like, ‘I'm getting her one.'"

For his part, Randall couldn't help but gush over the beautiful sight.