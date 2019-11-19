There's a new couple SURving up some realness on Vanderpump Rules.

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been together for several years—heck, the engaged pair is planning their dream wedding together—reality TV fans aren't used to seeing the duo interact together on the small screen.

That may change when a new season of Vanderpump Rules kicks off this January on Bravo.

"For three years, obviously she wanted to show that part of her life," Randall shared with E! News exclusively at the 2nd annual American Influencer Awards. "And this last season, she just said, 'Look, why don't we just try it out? It'll show that people don't know how we really are.' We're goofy, nerdy. We sit at home. She watches Friends all day. I'm on my phone playing poker. I mean we're not super exciting people and so she's like let's just do that."

He continued, "I think people will then get to see who we really are... I'll tell you, you see a lot of fun. You will see how we are."