Bindi Irwin is preparing to walk down the aisle.

The 21-year-old Crikey! It's The Irwins star is marrying fiancé Chandler Powell in just a few months, and she revealed a bunch of new details about her upcoming nuptials in a new interview.

Speaking of her July engagement, the conservationist told Australian outlet New Idea that her father, the late Steve Irwin, was dearly missed the day Powell proposed. "When I got engaged [to fiancé, Chandler Powell] it was a really emotional time," she said. "And I know that on my wedding day I'll be emotional because I really wish Dad could be there."

Not to worry, though. She and Powell have plans to incorporate her father's legacy into the wedding.

"I'm trying to decide," Irwin shared. "But he'll absolutely be involved with the ceremony and the reception. And, gosh, I wish he could physically be there for the day, but I think that he'll be there in spirit."