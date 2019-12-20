Comparing Bombshell Stars to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Fox News is going Hollywood.

In Bombshell, the just-released new film from director Jay Roach, the story of the sudden and stunning downfall of the late Roger Ailes, the founder and chairman of the conservative news network, thanks to accusations of sexual harassment from some of the network's highest-profile female employees, including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly--an event that presaged the #MeToo movement's industry-wide reckoning by a full year--comes to life. (For a refresher on the story, head here.)

While some characters in the film, including those played by Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon, are fictional composites, the film is full of A-list actors bringing real people to life. And while some, like John Lithgow as Ailes, relied on heavy prosthetics to become their character, others needed nothing more than a good wig. (We're looking at you, Alanna Ubach.) As Kelly, Charlize Theron so eerily and thoroughly became the newswoman that she's already been recognized with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. (Robbie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, as well.)