The early-mid 2000s were a very different era.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were splitting up in what would be the divorce of the decade, while Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes would start dating and get engaged that same year: 2005.

TomKat was a whirlwind courtship, for sure. After dating less than three months of dating, the Dawson's Creek alum and the Mission: Impossible star would announce their engagement. But what makes this relationship truly stand out was how public everything was.

From the initial dates to the wedding and birth of their child, everything about TomKat was splashed all over the Internet, magazines and more. Everywhere you looked they were putting their love on display. Even the most private of moments, the proposal itself, was done in public atop the Eiffel Tower.

"Yes, I proposed to her. It was early this morning at the Eiffel Tower, so I haven't slept at all," Cruise told reporters just hours after he popped the question. "Today is a magnificent day for me; I'm engaged to a magnificent woman."