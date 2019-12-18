Kate Beckinsale is all about healthy living, both in her relationships and her nutrition.

The actress was revealed as the January/February 2020 cover star of Women's Health on Wednesday, and in her cover interview, she revealed the unique things she's learned she needs to stay feeling happy and healthy.

Among that list is a strict no caffeine and no sugar rule, but when it comes to relationships, she has an interesting take on what married couples could be doing to make sure things stay good. (She recently finalized her divorce from Len Weisman after a separation in 2015 and 11 years of marriage, so she knows a thing or two about wedded life.)

As she told the outlet, "I think more people would do well married if they didn't have to live in the same house." The love part, according to the Underworld alum, is just fine. But she feels cohabitating is what seals the fate for many marriages.