See Taylor Swift and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet at the Cats Premiere

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., 16 Dec. 2019 5:06 PM

The stars of Cats are on the prowl at tonight's New York City premiere! 

Taylor SwiftJennifer HudsonJason DeruloIdris Elbaand more members of the stellar cast have arrived to the Big Apple's Lincoln Center for the movie's highly-anticipated debut. 

In just a few days, moviegoers will finally get to witness what the cast really meant when describing their experience at "Cats school" during last year's production of the  Andrew Lloyd Weber musical adaptation. As Derulo told E! News, "Cats school is—and actually, was—an experience. It's like one of those things that will just be in that moment in time and you'll never have it again, you know? So, I'm kinda sad we didn't get a diploma…But, it was a lot of fun getting to embody a cat alongside everybody in our regular clothes."

Rebel Wilson also described working on the film as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience," while Hudson told us she has a "newfound understanding and appreciation" for the feline species. Talk about a beloved "Memory!" 

Jason Derulo Was “Bulging” Out Of His Lycra Cats Suit, Of Course

Check out all the celebrity arrivals on the Cats red carpet in our gallery below!

Taylor Swift, Cats premiere

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Just days after celebrating her 30th birthday, the world-famous pop star shines in a floral Oscar de la Renta design. 

Jason Derulo, Cats premiere

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Jason Derulo

Serving a lewk. The R&B singer smolders on the red carpet. 

Jennifer Hudson, Cats premiere

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Prepare to watch the Oscar winner belt out Cats classic "Memory" when the movie hits theaters. 

Idris Elba, Cats premiere

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Idris Elba

He's the cat's meow! The British actor portrays Macavity in the blockbuster flick.

Rebel Wilson, Cats premiere

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

A classic black gown will never go out of style. 

James Corden, Cats premiere

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

James Corden

Bustopher Jones has arrived! The late-night host and actor waves hello to fans.

Antoni Porowski, Cats premiere

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski

Prep school realness! The Queer Eye personality rocks out in plaid. 

Beanie Feldstein, Cats premiere

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart star and 2020 Golden Globes nominee is oh-so on trend in animal print.

Jonathan Van Ness, Cats premiere

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star is on hand to support his close pal Taylor Swift. 

Gayle King, Cats premiere

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Gayle King

The CBS This Morning anchor is ready for a night out on the town. 

Reeve Carney, Cats premiere

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Reeve Carney

The Broadway star is on hand to see how the film adaptation will stack up against the beloved stage production.

Sara Sampaio, Cats premiere

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Sara Sampaio

White hot! The Victoria's Secret Angel sparkles on the red carpet. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cats premiere

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton star is all smiles. 

Cats hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

