by McKenna Aiello | Mon., 16 Dec. 2019 5:06 PM
The stars of Cats are on the prowl at tonight's New York City premiere!
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elbaand more members of the stellar cast have arrived to the Big Apple's Lincoln Center for the movie's highly-anticipated debut.
In just a few days, moviegoers will finally get to witness what the cast really meant when describing their experience at "Cats school" during last year's production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical adaptation. As Derulo told E! News, "Cats school is—and actually, was—an experience. It's like one of those things that will just be in that moment in time and you'll never have it again, you know? So, I'm kinda sad we didn't get a diploma…But, it was a lot of fun getting to embody a cat alongside everybody in our regular clothes."
Rebel Wilson also described working on the film as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience," while Hudson told us she has a "newfound understanding and appreciation" for the feline species. Talk about a beloved "Memory!"
Check out all the celebrity arrivals on the Cats red carpet in our gallery below!
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Just days after celebrating her 30th birthday, the world-famous pop star shines in a floral Oscar de la Renta design.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Serving a lewk. The R&B singer smolders on the red carpet.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Prepare to watch the Oscar winner belt out Cats classic "Memory" when the movie hits theaters.
Article continues below
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
He's the cat's meow! The British actor portrays Macavity in the blockbuster flick.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
A classic black gown will never go out of style.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Bustopher Jones has arrived! The late-night host and actor waves hello to fans.
Article continues below
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Prep school realness! The Queer Eye personality rocks out in plaid.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
The Booksmart star and 2020 Golden Globes nominee is oh-so on trend in animal print.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Queer Eye star is on hand to support his close pal Taylor Swift.
Article continues below
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The CBS This Morning anchor is ready for a night out on the town.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Broadway star is on hand to see how the film adaptation will stack up against the beloved stage production.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
White hot! The Victoria's Secret Angel sparkles on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
The Hamilton star is all smiles.
Cats hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?