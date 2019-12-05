Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is in engagement bliss.

The reality star and her fiancé, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, announced their engagement in November on Instagram. And now, in an interview with E! News, the 44-year-old revealed she feels a newfound feeling of freedom following the happy event.

With Leventhal standing right by her side, Dodd gushed over being engaged. "It feels great. It feels like, 'Oh my God, I got my husband-to-be," she said.

The star couldn't stop raving about her relationship. As she went on, "It just feels so liberating to have somebody that just is in love with you. And you know, it's not like you have like, the back and forth, like are you worrying about it. I don't know, I hate dating. And I know that he's the one. He knows that I'm the one. It's just a really great, it's like a security feeling."