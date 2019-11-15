by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 9:33 AM
There's only one way to kick off BravoCon, the network's first convention dedicated to all of reality shows and the fans who love them, and that's with original cast members of The Real Housewives. Andy Cohen moderated an OG Real Housewives panel with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kim Richards and Adrienne Maloof, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Caroline Manzo, The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Jeana Keough from The Real Housewives of Orange County.
All of the stars were original cast members of their respective shows, and some said they still watch. Jill, Adrienne and Jeana said they keep up, Kim Richards watches occasionally—and has filmed for the new season a bit—but Kim Zolciak-Biermann said she only watches if she catches her daughter Brielle watching.
As for Caroline, well, she said if she was going to be "aggravated," then "I might as well get paid to get aggravated."
Andy Cohen always says the Housewives is like the mob, once you're in it you're always in it. And that means the ladies stay in touch. Jeana said she still runs into Vicki Gunvalson and is in touch with Jo De La Rosa, Jill said she talks to everyone on the show, and much to everyone's surprise she and Ramona Singer have grown closer. "I grew to love her," Jill said. Kim Zolciak-Biermann said she after all these years she is in touch with NeNe Leakes, and still talks to Sheree Whitfield. In NJ, Caroline talks to her sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita of course, friend Dolores Catania and Kathy Wakile. In fact, Caroline said Dolores reaches out to her after a rough day of filming and Caroline gives her advice.
The OG ladies didn't hold anything back. Kim Richards said she thought she'd have a husband by now if it weren't for the show, while Kim Zolciak-Biermann said she met her husband on the show.
While all these ladies have come and gone on the show, there are still some aspects of the process they said they miss. "We, in the beginning, had belly laughs. I have the most amazing memories of those days," Caroline said. "As in life you get good moments and bad moments unfortunately for my show, the bad moments outweigh the good moments."
Kim Richards said she misses the cast and the crew, and even the drama.
"I think we were a family, a dysfunction family," Adrienne summarized.
On the panel, Andy Cohen showed the ladies some of their greatest hits, some of the most iconic moments. For Jill, it was her season three fight with Bethenny Frankel. Now, they're good, but at the time, their friendship breakdown was chronicled for all to see. The ice thawed when Bethenny went to Bobby Zarin's funeral. Jill said she was shocked to see her there.
"You can only be so angry when you love someone," Jill said. "The biggest regret for me on the show is not resolving it. That's the biggest regret is not having closure because I loved her. I didn't mean it when I said, ‘We're done,' I say that all the time…in that case…it's complicated."
Jill revealed she has filmed the new season of RHONY, and Kim and Adrienne filmed for RHOBH. In regards to who would return, Adrienne said she'd do the show part time, Jeana said she would, Jill said she would consider it, but not Caroline or Kim ZB. "Hard pass," Kim ZB said.
