by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 9:54 AM
It's been more than two years since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sparked romance rumors. Like any couple, they've experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the course of their relationship. However, the dynamic duo is still going strong.
"Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now," a source recently told E! News. "Sofia is infatuated with Scott."
As fans will recall, the pair's family members had some initial hesitations about the relationship. In fact, her father, Lionel Richie, once told Australia's Daily Telegraph "it's just a phase."
However, it looks like the Grammy winner is starting to come around. In fact, the 21-year-old model and the 36-year-old TV star spent Thanksgiving with the 70-year-old singer. An insider said "they all flew together on his private jet for their holiday trip."
"Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn't entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is," the source continued. "Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though, so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott. He is a really honest, up front kind of guy and feels like his father-daughter relationship with Sofia is more important than anything. So he's trying to be there for Sofia and to be supportive of her despite his reservations about her relationship. They all had a really great holiday together though and progress is for sure being made between Lionel and Scott."
Sofia has also grown closer to the Kardashian-Jenner family. For instance, she's vacationed with Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian and the former couple's three kids: Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. She's also enjoyed nights out with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and has celebrated the holidays with the famous family.
"Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now," a source told E! News over the summer. "It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place, but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It's one big happy family."
