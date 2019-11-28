Jenny Anderson/WireImage
Melissa Benoist has a lifelong sidekick in Chris Wood.
The actor joined the viral hashtag #IStandWithMelissa on Thursday, tweeting support for his wife after she publicly opened up about her experience with domestic violence.
"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love? #IStandWithMelissa," Wood shared online, his first remarks on the matter.
The celebrity couple, who met on set of The CW's Supergirl and began dating in 2017, tied the knot just over two months ago in early September.
Melissa's detailed account of surviving domestic violence, which she shared in a lengthy video on Wednesday, was met with widespread support from her famous friends, co-stars and fans alike. The 31-year-old actress has not disclosed the identity of her accused abuser, though described him as younger in age than her.
"I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether," Benoist shared in the video. "He was a magnanimous person, who didn't really give you a choice not to be drawn to him. He could be charming, funny, manipulative, devious."
Through their relationship, Benoist said she "developed an astonishing poker face," explaining, "Melissa in public put on a happy face and a healthy life, where as Melissa at home dropped the veneer and lived a nightmare in the middle of one never-ending dispute. Battle wounds and all."
After her abuser threw an iPhone at her face, which permanently damaged her eye, Benoist said she made the decision to disclose details of the relationship with a close friend for the first time.
The celebrity's account concluded, "Breaking that cycle was the most rewarding, empowering choice I've ever made for myself. I feel an enduring strength. I will be healing from this for the rest of my life."
Prior to Wood, Benoist was married to her former Glee co-star Blake Jenner. She filed for divorce from him in 2016.