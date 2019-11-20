The most dramatic Bachelor confession in history goes to…Nick Viall!

Months after the former Bachelor sparked romance rumors with Rachel Bilson, Viall finally opened about his rumored love interest. On Wednesday, the Bachelor Nation star sat down with Brad Goreski for an episode of his podcast "Brad Behavior," where he revealed that he had dinner with The O.C. alum.

During the interview, Goreski asked Viall about a now-deleted photo that he shared on his Instagram that he captioned, "Clean plate club." Bilson's face wasn't pictured in the snap, but the stylist said that he was able to recognize the white asymmetrical dress that his pal had worn earlier in the day. In awe of Goreski's detective work, Viall had no other choice but to come clean. "I was, yeah," he admitted. "We hung out, and her friends were there too…a bunch of people."

Despite debunking the romance rumors earlier this month, we can't help but think that Viall and Bilson would make an adorable couple. In fact, the Hart of Dixie star is quite the Bachelor fan, herself!