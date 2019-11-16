Inside Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly's Fun Trip to Las Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 16 Nov. 2019 9:31 AM

Channing Tatum is a cool dad!

The 39-year-old actor returned from his three-month social media hiatus on Friday night to post on his Instagram Story adorable photos and videos of a fun trip to Las Vegas with his and ex Jenna Dewan's 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum.

The two had a blast at an arcade, playing Mario Cart and racing video games as well as competing against each other in Whac-A-Mole. Channing wore a light-up Viking helmet during their fun activities.

"We are so in right now!! Now even laughing...hahah just whack'in those moles out here!!!" Channing wrote, adding, "Game was rigged! For real I lost and as you can see I was all in trying my heart out!!!"

The two also watched a performance of Medieval Times. Everly also enjoyed watching the famous Fountains of Bellagio and dancing while walking with her dad. She also had a blast dancing on her own in their hotel room.

It is unclear if anyone else accompanied Channing and Everly during their stay, as someone else did take the photos and film the videos. The actor's girlfriend, Jessie J, has posted no images from Las Vegas on social media.

Watch

Will Channing Tatum Ever Hang Up His Pony?

Check out images from Channing and Everly's trip to Las Vegas:

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Go Everly Go

Everly has fun in the arcade.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Little Racer

Channing is impressed by his daughter's racing skills.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Mario Cart Boi!!

Everly plays one of her dad's favorite video games.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Medieval Times

Channing and Everly catch a show.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Channing the Viking

The actor gets into the Vegas spirit.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Whac-A-Mole

Everly is crushing it at Whac-A-Mole.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Everly Wins

...and beats dad!

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

What Is Channing Thinking?

What indeed.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Dancing WIth Dad

Everly walks and dances with Channing.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Fountains of Bellagio

Everly is mesmerized by the fountain show at the Bellagio hotel.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

"Mind Blown"

Truly a memorable experience.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

Dancing Everly

Everly has a blast dancing in the hotel room.

Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum, Daughter, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Channing Tatum

All Vegas'd Out

Good night!

The trip comes almost two months after Jenna revealed that she is pregnant with her and new boyfriend Steve Kazee's first child together. The actress said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that Everly is "so thrilled" to become a big sister.

"I knew she would be happy ‘cause she's been asking for this," she said. "But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, ‘This is the best day of my life!'"

