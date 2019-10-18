Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Had the Cutest Reaction to Her Pregnancy News

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 5:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenna Dewan

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly cannot wait to step up into her role as big sister.

Case in point: The 6-year-old had the absolute sweetest reaction when she learned Dewan and love Steve Kazee were expecting their first child together. "She is so thrilled," the actress raved on Friday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I knew she would be happy ‘cause she's been asking for this. But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, ‘This is the best day of my life!'"

Perhaps, in fact, she's a little too excited. Nowadays, "everywhere we go, she pulls up my shirt, so everywhere we go she'll be like, ‘There's a baby in this belly!'" the 38-year-old admitted. "And then she's like, ‘Don't you wanna touch it?'…She's so proud."

So is Dewan, albeit not of her pregnancy cravings. "All I want is, like, 7-Eleven Slurpees or Cheetos," she told guest host Sean Hayes. "I'm a super healthy eater. I love eating healthy, vegetarian, all that stuff. And now I'm like, 'Give me anything!' Like, chips. It's so bad."

Watch

Jenna Dewan Is Expecting With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

The Gracefully You author announced her baby joy back in September.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she wrote on Instagram. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

For his part, Kazee is also glowing.

"I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" he raved. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with."

Indeed even her ex Channing Tatum is excited for her family to grow.

"Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source previously told E! News. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jenna Dewan , , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Pregnancies , Moms , Celebrity Families , Celeb Kids , Interviews , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.