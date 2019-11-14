Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's song "Beautiful Ghosts" is out right now.

The dynamic duo collaborated on the track for the upcoming movie adaptation of Cats, which hits theaters in December.

Swift, who plays Bombalurina in the film, wrote the original song with Webber for the character of Victoria, portrayed by Francesca Hayward. In late October, T.Swift took to Instagram to announce the song, telling her fans, "I was so excited when @andrewlloydwebber asked me to write an original song with him for @catsmovie. 'Beautiful Ghosts' is performed in the film by the extraordinary @frankiegoestohayward who plays 'Victoria' and reprised by Dame Judi Dench (!!!!!) who plays 'Old Deuteronomy.'"

"When I read the screenplay, the first thing I said was, 'We have to have a song for Victoria,' the song is now an incredibly important and central part of the whole film," Webber said of the track, which was just released at midnight.