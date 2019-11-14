Ben Affleck's latest movie hits close to home.

On Thursday, the official trailer for his upcoming film The Way Back debuted, giving viewers a first look into Affleck's portrayal of a character struggling with alcoholism. The drama follows Affleck's Jack, a former high school basketball star whose life is spiraling out of control. He's later asked to coach the team he once played on and, though reluctant, he eventually signs on to the gig. It is then that he must confront his demons. "I spent a lot of time hurting myself," he says in an emotional scene from the two minute teaser. "I made a lot of bad decisions. I got a lot of regrets."

For his part, Affleck—he's been open about his own battle with addiction—is looking forward to sharing this film with his fans. "So proud of this one and the incredible team behind it," he wrote on Twitter alongside the trailer. "Here's your first look at #TheWayBack, a story of endurance and redemption."