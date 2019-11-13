T.I.'s Wife Tiny Rolls Her Eyes at Concern Over Deyjah Harris

Tameka "Tiny" Harris is weighing in on Deyjah Harris following T.I..'s controversial comments about checking his daughter's hymen.
On Tuesday, the 44-year-old celebrity (née Tameka Cottle) took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hanging out with the 39-year-old rapper.
"Mi amor por siempre…" she captioned the photo.
But when a follower asked if Deyjah was OK—noting "we care"—Tiny's only response was a series of rolling eyes emojis.
The comment came shortly after news broke that Deyjay had unfollowed both T.I. and Tiny on Instagram. While the exact timing of the social media move wasn't clear, some assumed it came after the "Whatever You Like" star said he attends his 18-year-old daughter's gynecologist appointments to "check her hymen."
T.I. made the comment during last week's episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast. After hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham asked the Grammy winner if he'd "had the sex talk" with his daughters, T.I. said he and Deyjah have "had the conversation" and "have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."
He then recalled one particular visit that took place after her 16th birthday.
"Right after the birthday, we celebrate...usually the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door, 'Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,'" he said. "We'll go and sit down, and the doctor will come and talk, and you know, the doctors maintain a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, in order for me to share information...' I say, 'Deyjah they want you to sign this...so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know?'"
He said he then asked the doctor to "just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously."
"But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," T.I. continued.
Instagram
While Deyjah has yet to speak out about her father's remarks, she did like a series of tweets calling her dad's actions "disgusting," "possessive" and "controlling." She also tweeted "I loveeeeeee yalllllll" and received an outpouring of support from her followers.
Several celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Iggy Azalea, have also reacted to T.I.'s comments.
"Really I wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him," Azalea wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life and needs therapy."
In addition, the podcasts host apologized for their "knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic" and took down the episode.
As for T.I., he has yet to publicly comment on his remarks.