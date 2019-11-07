T.I.'s Disturbing Hymen Comments Spark Apology From Podcast Hosts

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 8:34 AM
Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham are speaking out following T.I.'s controversial comments on their podcast.
Earlier this week, the "Whatever You Like" rapper appeared as a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast, during which he made disturbing statements about visiting the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris. On the episode, the 39-year-old shared with co-hosts Nazanin and Nadia that he has "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his daughter Deyjah "to check her hymen."
T.I. even recalled visiting the doctor after his daughter's 16th birthday.
"Right after the birthday, we celebrate...usually the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door, 'Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,'" T.I. told the co-hosts. "We'll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and you know, the doctors maintain a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, in order for me to share information...' I say, 'Deyjah they want you to sign this...so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know?'"
"I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," T.I. later recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."
His controversial podcast comments sparked a frenzy on social media, with celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Iggy Azalea sharing their reactions on Twitter. Now, podcast hosts Nazanin and Nadia have posted a statement on their social media pages, addressing their response to T.I.'s comments on the episode.
"To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of Ladies Like Us, we want to apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic. We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment," the joint statement reads. "The comments that were mad and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish."
"There was absolutely no ill intent towards any party involved & feel deeply awful about the entire incident," the duo's statement continues. "We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way. We know an apology doesn't make this go away but we welcome the discussion- that's what our podcast is about."
T.I.'s daughter Deyjah has yet to publicly respond to her dad's podcast comments.
