T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, has unfollowed her dad on Instagram.

While the exact timing of the social media move is unclear, some speculate it came after the 39-year-old rapper said he attends the 18-year-old celebrity's gynecologist appointments to "check her hymen."

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Dejah also isn't following Tiny or Zonbnique Pullins.

While Deyjah has yet to publicly address her father's remarks, she recently liked a series of tweets calling her father's actions "disgusting," "possessive" and "controlling." She also tweeted, "I loveeeeeee yalllllll" and received an outpouring of support from her fans.

T.I. made the controversial comments during an interview for last week's Ladies Like Us podcast. When asked if he'd had the "sex talk" with his daughters, the "Whatever You Like" star replied, "Have I? We go...Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school, now she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And, yes, not only have we had the conversation...we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."