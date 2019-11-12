BLACKPINK's Lisa Crowned Asia's Most Beautiful Woman

As E! News' Morgan Stewart so aptly put it, BLACKPINK's Lisa definitely puts the "boom" in "Boombayah"!

And now the K-pop queen has nabbed yet another accolade for her stunning looks: The Thai idol tops this year's TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list for the first time ever.

Fellow bandmates Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo also made it to the list, coming in at number 3, 13 and 22 respectively.

Other female Korean celebrities who made it to the long-running list of beautiful faces include Girls' Generation's Yoona, who took number 6, and Red Velvet's Irene who rounded out the list at number 10.