BLACKPINK's Lisa Crowned Asia's Most Beautiful Woman

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 12 Nov. 2019 5:51 PM
As E! News' Morgan Stewart so aptly put it, BLACKPINK's Lisa definitely puts the "boom" in "Boombayah"!
And now the K-pop queen has nabbed yet another accolade for her stunning looks: The Thai idol tops this year's TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list for the first time ever.
Fellow bandmates Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo also made it to the list, coming in at number 3, 13 and 22 respectively.
Other female Korean celebrities who made it to the long-running list of beautiful faces include Girls' Generation's Yoona, who took number 6, and Red Velvet's Irene who rounded out the list at number 10.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
On the male front, EXO's Sehun took home the second spot on the list this year, with Chinese actor Xiao Zhan taking home the top honours.
BTS' Jungkook and V also made it into the top 10 spots at positions 6 and 7 respectively, while GOT7's Jackson Wang clinched fourth place.
The TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list is published annually by TC Candler, who has published these lists since 1990, reports The Straits Times.
See who made it to the top 10 for both male and female Asian celebrities below.
MOST BEAUTIFUL FACES IN ASIA 2019
1. Lisa
2. Sakura Miyawaki
3. Jennie
4. Angelababy
5. Sui He
6. Yoona (Im Yoon-ah)
7. Satomi Ishihara
8. Gulnazar
9. Gloria Tang Tsz-Kei
10. Irene
MOST HANDSOME FACES IN ASIA 2019
1. Xiao Zhan
2. Sehun
3. Tomohisa Yamashita
4. Jackson Wang
5. Deng Lun
6. Jungkook
7. V (Kim Tae-hyung)
8. Dimash Kudaibergen
9. Ryosuke Yamada
10. Yuta Nakamoto
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?