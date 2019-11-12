BLACKPINK's Lisa Crowned Asia's Most Beautiful Woman

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 12 Nov. 2019 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

As E! News' Morgan Stewart so aptly put it, BLACKPINK's Lisa definitely puts the "boom" in "Boombayah"!

And now the K-pop queen has nabbed yet another accolade for her stunning looks: The Thai idol tops this year's TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list for the first time ever.

Fellow bandmates Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo also made it to the list, coming in at number 3, 13 and 22 respectively.

Other female Korean celebrities who made it to the long-running list of beautiful faces include Girls' Generation's Yoona, who took number 6, and Red Velvet's Irene who rounded out the list at number 10.

Read

BLACKPINK's Lisa is Now Officially the Most Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

Sehun, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Pierre Suu/GC Images

On the male front, EXO's Sehun took home the second spot on the list this year, with Chinese actor Xiao Zhan taking home the top honours.

BTS' Jungkook and V also made it into the top 10 spots at positions 6 and 7 respectively, while GOT7's Jackson Wang clinched fourth place.

The TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list is published annually by TC Candler, who has published these lists since 1990, reports The Straits Times.

See who made it to the top 10 for both male and female Asian celebrities below.

MOST BEAUTIFUL FACES IN ASIA 2019

1. Lisa

2. Sakura Miyawaki

3. Jennie

4. Angelababy

5. Sui He

6. Yoona (Im Yoon-ah)

7. Satomi Ishihara

8. Gulnazar

9. Gloria Tang Tsz-Kei

10. Irene

MOST HANDSOME FACES IN ASIA 2019

1. Xiao Zhan

2. Sehun

3. Tomohisa Yamashita

4. Jackson Wang

5. Deng Lun

6. Jungkook

7. V (Kim Tae-hyung)

8. Dimash Kudaibergen

9. Ryosuke Yamada

10. Yuta Nakamoto

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , BTS , Blackpink
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.