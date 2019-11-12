Best Black Friday Wearable Tech Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Tue., 12 Nov. 2019 5:00 AM
The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one thing on our mind: Black Friday deals! Specifically, wearable tech. With hundreds of new gadgets and mobile and portable smart devices on-the-go coming into style, it's hard to choose which one to gift to Mom, Dad and hey, well, yourself too (who are we kidding?)
Do you get the latest and greatest Apple Watch? What about the super health-conscious, gym-obsessed guru in your life? Maybe a Fitbit is more in order? Have you been eyeing and dying to get wireless AirPods for the super busy bee in your friend circle? Don't worry, we got you. In an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible, we've handpicked some of the best Black Friday wearable tech deals to make your holiday shopping a little easier.
Here are 8 of our favorites below.
Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style with this sleek and chic updated smart watch. Available also in white.
Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style all with the touch of your wrist in this updated gold rose hue. Available also in black.
Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.
You can be a travel photographer on the go with these water resistant camera glasses! Just press the button to take a 10-second video from your perspective.
Access your workplace, home, and gym effortless with this smart home ring that replaces organization's access cards with a fashionable smart ring.
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the guy on-the-go!
Enhance your visual gaming experience for the entire family with this VR headset for smart phone devices.
