Martha Stewart's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza | Sat., 30 Nov. 2019 9:00 PM
The not-so-easy part of the most wonderful time of the year is finding the perfect gifts for the special people in your life.
Thankfully, we've got Martha Stewart's expertise to keep our seasonal endeavors merry and bright!
We asked the lifestyle expert to share her best holiday shopping advice and sure enough, Stewart was glad to help. "Choose something that each recipient actually needs and wants—not something you want," the businesswoman shared with E! News exclusively.
It's safe to say anyone will love getting an item picked by the one and only Martha Stewart! Check out the 15 items that made her exclusive list and let the holiday shopping begin!
Tired of the old classic chocolate chip cookies? Martha Stewart's baking book with 100+ recipes can guide anyone into making ordinary desserts extraordinary. This is the perfect gift for whoever's put on dessert duty holiday season!
This smooth and creamy espresso blend will bring a new taste to your favorite morning cup o' joe! Stewart worked closely with Barrie House Coffee Roasters to create this bold, rich flavor for coffee lovers to enjoy.
When it comes to the holidays, more is more! Add this Christmas accessory to your gift list for anyone who would love a little extra holiday cheer in their home or office.
Take your holiday party to the next level with this beautiful bar cart! This piece is a staple for any holiday get-together, but it also makes for beautiful decor all year long.
Martha Stewart's A Year of Wine is the gift that keeps on giving! This one-year wine club subscription is truly for those who have a special place in your heart—or home—so you can get a little taste of it yourself. The year-long gift will include your selection of reds, whites or a mixed selection and can all be done through a single payment.
Take your DIY to the next level with the Cricut Explore Air 2 by Martha Stewart. This special edition machine comes equipped with tools and project ideas to get your creativity going as soon as it's in your hands. From cards to custom T-shirts, this gift will have your recipient endlessly crafting.
Take any celebration to the next #fancy level with these coupe glasses. The gorgeous blush color on these will make your holiday "cheers" posts all the most insta-worthy!
This Royal Blush Tea Set is the perfect gift for your beloved homebody. With hints of red, green and gold, this porcelain set can double as beautiful fireside decor. Pair it with some color-coordinated napkins and the matching dinnerware set to complete the ultimate holiday collection.
Give any room in your home a new look with this cozy blanket from the Martha Stewart Collection. The sweater knit fur throw will become your new go-to on a chilly night while gathered up for the holidays.
This multi-color cookware collection is so beautiful you can serve it straight from the pot for a beautiful presentation. Gift a piece to your favorite cook in their favorite color for a gift they'll use and love all year long.
Make those chilly nights even cozier by gifting this luxury cotton flannel sheet set from the Martha Stewart Collection. These are available in six different colors for full, queen, king and California king beds.
Start stocking up for those stockings with this gift anyone could use to make their cook endeavors easier. This gift is perfectly simple and practical and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
The holiday season is always followed by one question: "What's your new year's resolution?" Gift this gorgeous gold journal to anyone who's serious about sticking to their goals and taking the 'new year, new me' motto to the next level.
Candles are always a good idea—especially when they're extra-safe. These flameless smooth wax pillars will bring the holiday look to any dining or coffee table without the hassle of lighting and worry of safety for those curious little ones around.
The picnic basket of your dreams is here! Martha Stewart's Luxury Hamper comes with delicious, world-renowned treats—such as salmon tartare, caviar, and fine French cheeses—all presented beautifully for an Instagram that will make anyone suffer from a severe case of FOMO.
—Originally published Nov. 20, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT
