Chef Emeril Lagasse's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

'Tis the season for cooking!

With the holiday season in full blast, it's time to start shopping for your loved ones! We caught up with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse to bring you great gift ideas for those who will be spending time in the kitchen these next few weeks.

Holiday shopping can be stressful, but the restaurateur is making our lives easier with his suggestions—including the Power AirFryer 360—and helpful advice. "Think back on conversations you've had with the people you will be buying gifts for," Lagasse suggested when chatting with E! News exclusively. "Give something that they have mentioned wanting or something that can make life just a little bit easier for them."

After all, this wonderful time of the year is about showing love to the people that matter the most to you. "The holidays are a great time to take a step back and enjoy time with my family," the restaurateur and author shared with us. "We take advantage of the kids being out of school and try to travel and just be together."

While you're counting down the days 'till your own holiday break begins, take a look at the 13 items that made Chef Emeril's gift guide this year!