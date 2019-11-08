Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron just made their split even more official.

The supermodel and the Bachelorette alum have officially unfollowed each other on Instagram. According to their social media pages, Hadid, 24, and Cameron, 26, have hit the "unfollow" button, one month after their breakup was confirmed.

"They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source told E! News in early October. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly."

"They will definitely hangout again but decided to slow things down romantically," the insider continued. "Gigi is busy traveling and Tyler is trying to get situated in NYC. Tyler would definitely pursue a romantic relationship with Gigi again but is letting things cool down for now."

Hadid and Cameron first started following each other on Instagram over the summer, amid his run on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.