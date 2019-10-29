Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence Amid Jim Edmonds Cheating Scandal

"And the hurt continues. Anyone who has lived through infidelity knows how difficult it is to overcome and regain a strong marriage. It requires both people to be all in," Meghan goes on to write. "It requires the betrayer to put in the time and effort to repair the trust that was broken. To be fully open and transparent. Sadly, that's not what happened here."

Meghan notes that out of respect for her kids and family, she won't go into all of the "gritty" details.

"What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd," she continues. "While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women. (For the record, after the sexting affair he had agreed with our therapist that he would be totally transparent and never delete messages or conversations and he would also keep his location available on his phone.) And when I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, 'No.' Another major red flag."