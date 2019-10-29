Kylie Jenner has done it again!

The beauty mogul continues to pull out all the stops for Halloween. It was just days ago that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears, channeling their iconic performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, Kylie has outdone herself once again, dressing up as a Playboy Bunny for her pal's Halloween bash.

The 22-year-old star took to social media on Monday night to share a series of posts in her bunny outfit. For the celebration, Kylie donned the iconic bunny ears, bodysuit, cuffs and collar.

"Stas said I'm having a playboy party pull up," Kylie wrote alongside one Instagram Story video of her costume.

As fans will remember, it was just last month that Kylie stripped down for a NSFW photo shoot for Playboy magazine's Pleasure Issue. In one photo from the shoot, Kylie posed alongside her now-ex, Travis Scott, who also interviewed her for the cover story.