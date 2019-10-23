Louis Tomlinson Announces Debut Album Walls

The time has come. 

Former One Direction member and current heartthrob Louis Tomlinson has finally announced that the wait is almost over for his debut album. The musician has been working on the project for quite some time, and will be the last One Direction member to become a solo artist. Former members Niall Horan, Harry Stylesand Zayn Malik have all made their solo debuts in the last few years since breaking up in 2016. Liam Payne's first album LP1 will drop on Dec. 6 of this year.  

Louis took to his social media accounts to let fans know that Walls would be available worldwide on Jan. 31 of next year. "I'm really relieved to finally be here," Louis shared with fans. "Thank you very much everyone for your patience. Cheers!" 

In March, fans got a taste of his solo power when he released the song and video for his single "Two of Us" which was a tribute to his mother Johannah Deakin, who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with leukemia

Louis has had a surprising and tumultuous last few years to say the least. In 2016, he had a son named Freddie with girlfriend at the time Briana Jungwirth. Earlier this year, his 18-year-old sister died of an accidental overdose

It looks like the pop singer turned his pain and joy into art that fans will be able to hear very soon. Shortly after his sister's death, the singer posted about being in the studio to record some new music. "Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks," he wrote to his followers. "Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

We can't wait to see what direction this new album will take him. 

