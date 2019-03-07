Grab your tissues, because Louis Tomlinson's new song "Two of Us" will bring you to tears.

The 27-year-old One Direction star has released an emotional and moving new track about his mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with leukemia. In Louis' new tribute song, released Thursday, he sings directly to Johannah, telling her how much he misses her and how he's living his life for the "two of us."

"You'll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead," Louis sings. "But you once told me don't give up/You can do it day by day/And diamonds they don't turn to dust or fade away."