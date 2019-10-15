Josh Gad's Review of Frozen 2 Will Melt Your Heart

by kelli boyle | Tue., 15 Oct. 2019 4:52 AM
Some sequels are worth waiting for.
Josh Gad revealed on Monday night that he, along with fellow cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and more, finally got to see their first screening of the highly anticipated Frozen 2, and the chilly flick officially has Olaf's stamp of approval!
"Tonight after three years of coming in and working in a booth by ourselves [opposite] our brilliant directors @alittlejelee and Chris Buck, we FINALLY got to see the finished product for the first time," Gad said on Instagram. "To say it was worth the wait would be an understatement."
The photo showed the 38-year-old actor standing proud with Bell, Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and members of the film's creative team in front of life-sized Anna and Elsa statues.
"There is so much I want to tell you but so little I can tell you," he continued. "I laughed, I gasped, I applauded and I wept. #frozen2 is stunning and surprising in many ways."
And his rave review didn't end there! The Beauty and the Beast actor said the story of sisterly love is sure to thaw all of our frozen hearts.
"On top of the return of your favorite characters and the introduction of some wonderful new ones," he said, "this is a story first and foremost about the undying love of two sisters (and boy are these the women the world needs right now.) You have never seen Anna and Elsa like this. I cannot wait to share this movie with my daughters and with the world. Get ready to step into the Unknown."
Also at the screening was Dax Shepard! Bell's longtime love posted a photo of him kissing the Anna statue on the cheek, bragging that he got to see the film ahead of its release.
"Bad news to all my moto-buddies and gearhead Bros," Shepard wrote on Instagram. "I'm seeing Frozen2 before y'all!!!!!"
Don't rub it in! Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?