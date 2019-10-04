Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty tour is a family affair!

While traveling the country, the superstar mom has made sure her and husband Mike Fisher's sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months, are there with her every step of the way. "They love it," she explained on Thursday night's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Well, I mean, Jake would be fine no matter where we were."

But it's Isaiah who really thrives on the road.

"Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering' because he's just like, ‘Hi, everybody!' and loves seeing everyone," the 30-year-old explained. "He's got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He's such a people guy. So he's living the dream."

And so is she. The Grammy winner recently celebrated the 15th anniversary (yes, really 15th!) of her life-changing American Idol audition. (ICYMI, she won season four of the reality competition back in 2005.)