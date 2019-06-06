Carrie Underwood Shares the Best Part of Being a Mom to a Newborn

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 12:55 PM
Carrie Underwood is loving life as a mother of two.
While attending the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, the country music star told E! News the best part of being the mother of a newborn. As fans will recall, the singer welcomed a baby boy named Jacob with her husband Mike Fisher in January.
"He's such a smiley baby," Underwood said. "His snuggles. I just like to smell him—that might be weird. Sometimes, I'm like, 'I just need to smell my baby.' He's getting a little chub—like little chubby legs. Just pinching at his chub is real sweet."
The CMT Music Awards marked a big night for Underwood. The singer ended up taking home two trophies—one for Video of the Year for her hit "Cry Pretty" and one for Female Video of the Year for her song "Love Wins."
"Mike, my husband, was like 'Your fans like to vote,' and I'm like 'Well, they've been doing that since I started—since I was on American Idol," she said. "So, they know how to vote."
While Underwood has certainly developed a devoted following over the years, her biggest fan is still her son Isaiah.
"He's a supportive child. He's very encouraging," she said. "So, when he sees you singing he'll be like, 'Mommy, you did so good!' So, he likes those positive words."
Although, she may face some tough competition from her tour's opening acts.
"But, I honestly think whenever he's on tour he's more excited to see Maddie & Tae perform because he's in love with Maddie Marlow," she said.
So, how did Underwood celebrate her big night? Hopefully by catching some shut-eye.
"I'm up, you know, one to three times a night with a 4-month-old," she said. "So, I'm hoping he gives me some sleep tonight."
To hear the rest of the interview, including Underwood's plans for Fisher's Father's Day, check out the video.
