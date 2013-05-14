Yesterday we kicked off our week-long celebration of The Office with the first 25 reasons of why we will always love the NBC series. The finale is a mere two days away, so let's not waste any more time mourning it. Let's get back to celebrating it! Here are the next 25 reasons why The Office will always be special to us:

75. Michael's (Steve Carell) hockey skills.

74. Michael Scott meeting David Brent (Ricky Gervais).

73. Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fisher) doing talking-heads together.