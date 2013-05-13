The Office closes up shop for good this week, with the series finale airing Thursday on NBC. And for those fans who have been there since the beginning, through the good and the bad, from the pilot to last week's episode, it's going to be an emotional night.

But before we start mourning the loss of one of TV's great comedies, let's celebrate it first! This week we will be posting our 100 reasons why we fell in love with The Office—25 each day for four days. That equals 100, right? Math! And there will be GIFs, because honestly, who doesn't love GIFs?