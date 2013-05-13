The End of The Office: 100 Reasons Why We Will Always Love the Series, 100-76

by Jenna Mullins | Mon., May. 13, 2013 11:43 AM

The Office

The Office closes up shop for good this week, with the series finale airing Thursday on NBC. And for those fans who have been there since the beginning, through the good and the bad, from the pilot to last week's episode, it's going to be an emotional night.

But before we start mourning the loss of one of TV's great comedies, let's celebrate it first! This week we will be posting our 100 reasons why we fell in love with The Office—25 each day for four days. That equals 100, right? Math! And there will be GIFs, because honestly, who doesn't love GIFs?

Check out 100-76 below, and then add your own in the comments. Come back every day this week for the rest of the list!

100. Michael's (Steve Carell) inability to control his emotions.

some text

99. Andy's (Ed Helms) sick white-boy dance moves.

some text

98. Michael managing to almost always have the most profitable branch, despite how much he hates work.

some text

97. Dwight's (Rainn Wilson) hatred of…almost everything.

some text

96. Holly (Amy Ryan) and Michael bringing out the dorkiness in each other.

some text

95. Dwight's rarely seen soft spot.

some text

94. Michael Scott Paper Company

some text

93. Michael's lack of technological prowess.

some text

92. Kelly (Mindy Kaling) and Erin's (Ellie Kemper) friendship.

some text

91. Agent Michael Scarn.

some text

90. Ryan's (B.J. Novak) thirst for revenge...and that goatee.

some text

89. Toby's (Paul Lieberstein) inability to ever catch a break.

some text

88. Stanley's (Leslie David) simmering (and not-so-simmering) anger.

some text

87. Michael's bitchface (almost always aimed at Toby).

some text

86. Sweet and simple Kevin (Brian Baumgartner).

some text

85. Dwight and Jim's (John Krasinski) sales rivalry

some text

84. Jim's honest and often heartbreaking talking heads.

some text

83. Creed's (Creed Bratton) "shocking" blog.

some text

82. Michael's face when he tries unsuccessfully to keep in his emotions.

some text

81. Kelly's relationship advice.

some text

80. Mental pictures on Jim and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) wedding day.

some text

79. Michael teaching Dwight how to be cool, including how to correctly "raise the roof."

some text

78. Parkour!

some text

77. Michael saving Meredith's (Kate Flannery) life…by hitting her with a car.

some text

76. The love saga of Kelly and Ryan.

some text

