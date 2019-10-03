It’s Mean Girls Day: 9 Pink Items to Wear on Wednesdays

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Mean Girls day! You know the rules: today, we wear pink. Time to put down the Kalteen bars and pull on that iconic Regina George-approved Pantone to honor the Plastics' national holiday. Although fetch may never happen, there are loads of ways to mix and match the iconic film's fashion and make the pink rule work in your favor. From cropped sweaters to PVC pink pumps, the only thing they will be able to write about you in the Burn Book is how impeccable your style game is.

With Cady Heron on our minds, we've handpicked nine pink items to get your Aaron Samuels on. Sorry, there's no army pants and flip-flops on this list!