She said she talked with Jackson about getting off the drugs but "he was worried about the pain," and told the jury, "I'm probably one of the one people that said no to him."

Rowe continued, "There is no way he could ever do a concert two nights in a row. His shows are so physical…My concern was it was a little drastic to do something like that. We were in another country and I didn't know

any of the medications."

She said she was worried "what happens if you die," but mentioned that Jackson was not worried, "he was more worried about not sleeping." Rowe said the doctors appeared competent and put Jackson under "for a hard eight

hours."

Rowe will resume testimony tomorrow.

Jackson's mother, Katherine, is suing AEG Live on behalf of her son's estate, accusing the concert promoter of negligence by hiring Dr. Conrad Murray to oversee her son's health and ultimately being complicit in the King of Pop's death from a Propofol overdose.