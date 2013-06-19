A healthy-looking Paris Jackson spoke out at Michael Jackson's wrongful-death trial Tuesday in Los Angeles—via a video testimony shot months before the 15-year-old would be hospitalized for an alleged suicide attempt.

In a deposition recorded on March 21, the late King of Pop's daughter—who is currently recovering at a Los Angeles hospital—testified about former nanny Grace Rwaramba as legal eagles sought to shed light on her relationship with the singer's children and the circumstances behind her subsequent firing.

Per CNN, the deposition was an attempt by AEG's lawyers to counter testimony by former Jackson personal chef Kai Chase, who depicted Rwaramba as a nurturing figure to the children and claimed she "was the mother they knew."