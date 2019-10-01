Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bieber...again!

Following Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's second wedding ceremony in South Carolina Monday night, the groom took to Instagram to share a snap of his one less lonely girl.

"My bride is [fire emoji]," the groom captioned a series of shots from the reception's photobooth, which featured their "The Biebers" logo and wedding date. In the first black and white photo, the stunning bride—her hair is tied back into a sleek bun⁠—is seen pulling at her love's bow tie while he delicately locks lips with her. Come the second picture, the newlyweds are goofing off for the camera, with Hailey sticking out her tongue while Justin puts on a confused face.

As E! previously reported, the duo's extravagant affair in the Somerset Chapel was planned by celeb event designer Mindy Weiss. Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and her cousin Ireland Baldwin served as bridesmaids. Of course, her dad Stephen Baldwin and uncle Alec Baldwin were in attendance as well as Justin's parents Pattie Mallette and Jeremey Bieber.