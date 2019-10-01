BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook Teases Brand New Music On Livestream

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 1 Oct. 2019 6:39 PM
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
The golden maknae from K-pop phenomenon BTS, Jungkook shared that ARMYs can look forward to new music from the idol very soon.
The 22-year-old idol spontaneously dropped by fellow member, J-Hope's studio while he was in the midst of a livestream on V Live. Upon J-Hope's request, Jungkook danced to the rapper's latest single with American singer, Becky G titled "Chicken Noodle Soup". This is part of the #CNSChallenge that has taken social media by storm.
After showing off his incredible dance skills, J-Hope sang the maknae's praises. Jungkook excited replied that he had memorised the moves as soon as the music video came out and joked, "I didn't know I'd fall for a guy."
Later on in the livestream as Jungkook excused himself, he pointed to the camera and revealed that he is working on some new music which is why he had to rush off. His revelation earned an uproarious response from J-Hope after which Jungkook explained, "I was originally planning on releasing it right after our break, but I wasn't satisfied with it."
That's not all! J-Hope then asked Jungkook, "When are you planning to release the new song?" and he replied with, "I'm not just working on one song." This earned another excited response from his hyung, who squealed at the revelation of this news. Honestly, same.
Jungkook then said that the will be working on it after their group recording and that he is currently perfecting the chorus, calling himself a "chorus expert".
Being the perfectionist that Jungkook is, we're sure that when he does release new music, it will be nothing less than that.
Watch the full livestream below:
