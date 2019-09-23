Demi Moore "Lost" Herself After Ashton Kutcher Split

Demi Moore is reflecting on her breakup with Ashton Kutcher.

The Ghost alum, who shares new details about the end of their relationship in her new memoir, Inside Out, announced her split from the That '70s Show star in 2011. A year later, Kutcher filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Ahead of her memoir's release, Moore sat down with Diane Sawyer for an exclusive interview, part of which aired on Good Morning America on Monday.

During the in-depth sit-down, Moore looked back on the aftermath of the split, when Kutcher had left, her daughters weren't speaking to her, and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, was keeping his distance. During this time, it's noted that Moore weighed 102 pounds and that she collapsed at a party, where an ambulance was called.

"I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, 'How did I get here?'" Moore shared with Sawyer. "I mean, from where I started to what I've experienced, where I've been, how did I get here?"