From the outside, it looks like Demi Moore has it all.

She's an actress, a producer, a mother of three and so much more. However, the 56-year-old star's road to success wasn't an easy one.

Moore opened up about the obstacles she's overcome in life for Harper's Bazaar's October issue.

According to the magazine, Moore experienced a "nomadic childhood"—one in which she traveled across the country with her parents and her brother. The painful experiences started at an early age. At one point during the interview, Moore recalled rushing to revive her mother after an overdose.

"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," she told the publication. "Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over."