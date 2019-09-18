Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Reveals His Dream Date With Demi Lovato

Attention, Demi Lovato: We have a message for you from Mike Johnson!

The Bachelor in Paradise star, who recently appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, has been sparking romance rumors with the "Confident" singer. After flirty exchanges on social media, the duo recently spent some time together, with a source telling E! News that Lovato and Johnson are "enjoying getting to know each other."

"They did go on a date and it's been going well," the insider told E! News, adding that they "seem to have a lot in common." However, the source also explained that Johnson and Lovato are taking things slow.

So, even though he was not named the new star of The Bachelor, it seems that things are going well for Johnson in the romance department. Amid the relationship speculation, Johnson sat down with E! News to play a hilarious game of "Chubby Bunny," where he answered all of Bachelor Nation's burning questions while stuffing marshmallows in his mouth!