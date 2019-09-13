by Jake Thompson | Fri., 13 Sep. 2019 3:00 AM
Chunky belts, baring midriffs in bright Euphoria-inspired two pieces, and slouchy pants were all the rage on the runway during New York Fashion Week for Spring 2020.
With autumn already here, (we're 48 days from Halloween and 103 days from Christmas), 2020 is right around the corner so what better way to put a little spring in your step than to shop ahead of the season?
To get you started, here's five of the biggest Spring 2020 trends we'll be adding to our carts. Happy shopping!
Belt It Out: Chunky belts were cinched around blazers and gowns at the Tommy Hilfiger, Gabriela Heart and Brandon Maxwell shows. We say the bigger the belt, the closer to fashion!
Life in plastic, it's fantastic! Cinch this futuristic PVC belt around your favorite blazer and be ready for nonstop compliments by your peers.
This sleek snakeskin-embossed belt with an oversized buckle will quickly become your go-to accessory to complete any look.
Transform your silhouette with this one-of-a-kind obi belt in taupe.
Abs Fab: Magical midriffs were widely popular amongst the Tom Ford, Zimmermann and Jason Wu shows. Find your color and show off those abs!
Let's be honest: We're all just trying to be Maddy Perez from Euphoria. And in this pastel blue set, now you can!
Be a conversation starter in this canary yellow front knot two-piece jersey set.
Be the belle of brunch in this ruffle off-the-shoulder two-piece set in a tulip print.
Drape & Flow: Structured and billowy silhouettes were on full display at Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler and Longchamp.
What's more romantic than red? With a smoked collar and elastic waist, this lightweight party dress is a must-have in your closet! Also available in ivory.
This fitted, asymmetrical dress is not only flattering, but it's only $40! Also available in black and light beige.
Who doesn't like a sheen, silky, wrapover dress? Add a strappy heel and you're ready for a date or a night on the town!
Slouch in Style: Models strutted down the runway in slouchy pants at Tom Ford, 3.1. Phillip Lim and Rag & Bone.
These futuristic nylon pants have us flying to the moon and back we love them so much! And a utility belt with elastic pockets? Yes please. Also available in black and sapphire.
Let's face it: The '90s are here to stay and these velvet joggers will take your basics, flannels and denim jackets to new stylish heights. Also available in floral multi.
Comforts meets chic in these billowy harem pants. Take them to your next workout (or the grocery store) and we guarantee compliments will ensue. Also available in redwood, dark pine, optic white, chartreuse, and black.
White on White: The monochromatic look was seen in a multitude of styles at the Rag & Bone, Zimmerman and Gabriela Hearst shows.
Stylish, versatile, and oh-so-comfortable, this shirtdress is the definition of a workweek staple.
Be bold amongst the blue denim coats of the world with this classic fit white denim jacket that'll easily become your go-to garment.
This elegant eyelet maxi dress will make you want to book your next vacation ASAP. Add an oversized sunhat and you're good to go!
