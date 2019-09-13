5 New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 13 Sep. 2019 3:00 AM

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now

Chunky belts, baring midriffs in bright Euphoria-inspired two pieces, and slouchy pants were all the rage on the runway during New York Fashion Week for Spring 2020.

With autumn already here, (we're 48 days from Halloween and 103 days from Christmas), 2020 is right around the corner so what better way to put a little spring in your step than to shop ahead of the season?

To get you started, here's five of the biggest Spring 2020 trends we'll be adding to our carts. Happy shopping! 

E-Comm: NYFW Trends, Belts, Tommy Hilfiger, Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst

Shutterstock

Belt It Out: Chunky belts were cinched around blazers and gowns at the Tommy Hilfiger, Gabriela Heart and Brandon Maxwell shows. We say the bigger the belt, the closer to fashion!

Tivi PVC Belt

Life in plastic, it's fantastic! Cinch this futuristic PVC belt around your favorite blazer and be ready for nonstop compliments by your peers.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Belts
$115 Shopbop
Something Navy Snake Embossed Belt

This sleek snakeskin-embossed belt with an oversized buckle will quickly become your go-to accessory to complete any look.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Belts
$50
$30 Nordstrom
Classic Obi Belt

Transform your silhouette with this one-of-a-kind obi belt in taupe.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Belts
$78 Anthropologie
E-Comm: NYFW Trends, Midriffs, Tom Ford, Zimmermann, Jason Wu

Shutterstock

Abs Fab: Magical midriffs were widely popular amongst the Tom Ford, Zimmermann and Jason Wu shows. Find your color and show off those abs!

Pretty Little Thing Pastel Blue Belted Cropped Woven Blazer & Wide Leg Pants Set

Let's be honest: We're all just trying to be Maddy Perez from Euphoria. And in this pastel blue set, now you can!

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Midriffs, 2 Pieces
$55 Blazer $55 Wide Leg Pants
Susana Monaco Knot Front Dress

Be a conversation starter in this canary yellow front knot two-piece jersey set.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Midriffs, 2 Pieces
$187 Shopbop
Larissa Off the Shoulder Two-Piece Cotton Dress

Be the belle of brunch in this ruffle off-the-shoulder two-piece set in a tulip print.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Midriffs, 2 Pieces
$198 Nordstrom
E-Comm: NYFW Trends, Drape &amp;amp; Flow, Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler, Longchamp

Shutterstock

Drape & Flow: Structured and billowy silhouettes were on full display at Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler and Longchamp.

Kimmie Dress

What's more romantic than red? With a smoked collar and elastic waist, this lightweight party dress is a must-have in your closet! Also available in ivory.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Midriffs, Drapey Gowns
$207 Revolve
V-neck Wrap Dress

This fitted, asymmetrical dress is not only flattering, but it's only $40!  Also available in black and light beige.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Midriffs, Drapey Gowns
$40 H&M
Cupro-Blend Dress

Who doesn't like a sheen, silky, wrapover dress? Add a strappy heel and you're ready for a date or a night on the town!

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Midriffs, Drapey Gowns
$70 H&M
E-Comm: NYFW Trends, Slouchy Pants, Tom Ford, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rag &amp;amp; Bone

Shutterstock/Getty Images

Slouch in Style: Models strutted down the runway in slouchy pants at Tom Ford, 3.1. Phillip Lim and Rag & Bone.

UO Katya Nylon Buckle Utility Pant

These futuristic nylon pants have us flying to the moon and back we love them so much! And a utility belt with elastic pockets? Yes please. Also available in black and sapphire.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Slouchy Pants
$79 Urban Outfitters
UO Penelope Velvet Jogger Pant

Let's face it: The '90s are here to stay and these velvet joggers will take your basics, flannels and denim jackets to new stylish heights. Also available in floral multi.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Slouchy Pants
$59 Urban Outfitters
Emery Pant

Comforts meets chic in these billowy harem pants. Take them to your next workout (or the grocery store) and we guarantee compliments will ensue. Also available in redwood, dark pine, optic white, chartreuse, and black.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, Slouchy Pants
$88 Free People
E-Comm: NYFW Trends, Slouchy Pants, Rag &amp;amp; Bone, Zimmermann, Gabriela Hearst

Shutterstock/Getty Images

White on White: The monochromatic look was seen in a multitude of styles at the Rag & Bone, Zimmerman and Gabriela Hearst shows.

Aria Textured Shirtdress

Stylish, versatile, and oh-so-comfortable, this shirtdress is the definition of a workweek staple.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, White On White
$150
$100 Anthropologie
Pilcro Classic Denim Jacket

Be bold amongst the blue denim coats of the world with this classic fit white denim jacket that'll easily become your go-to garment.

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, White On White
$140
$80 Anthropologie
Linnea Tiered Eyelet Maxi Dress

This elegant eyelet maxi dress will make you want to book your next vacation ASAP. Add an oversized sunhat and you're good to go!

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now, White On White
$329
$200 Anthropologie
