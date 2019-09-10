Suit Up Like a Boss Babe in Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger Collection

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 2:15 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Honestly, 2019 should just be called the Year of Zendaya. With Spider-Man: Far From Home out this past spring to reaching icon status with her surprise turn in the now cult teen drama Euphoria on HBO this past summer, what does the famous 23-year-old do in her downtime? Well, after a much deserved Grecian getaway (with Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, no less) the young ingenue debuted her highly anticipated Tommy Hilfiger line at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week last night.
The show featured a diverse catalog of plus-size, LGBTQ and women of color strutting the runway decked out in bold printed suits, snakeskin bellbottoms, and polka dot pussybow blouses. The runway wasn't the only excitement: Zendaya's Euphoria castmates sat front row to show their support in style, and in their own words "sisters supporting sisters." Can you say girl power?
Check out 10 of our favorites below.
Let's be honest, everything looks prettier with a big bow on it. Whimsical dots and a neck-tie take this spotted chiffon dress to chic heights and is perfect for any occasion!
Unleash your inner animal in this dainty tie-neck blouse in multi-toned spots. Pair it with the Zendaya snake print skirt or Zendaya skinny fit jeans to take it to the next level.
Move over, Blair Waldorf, there's a new Heather in town! Edgy meets preppy in this tailored plaid blazer with velvety polka dots.
Be the baddest in class with this preppy layered sweater dress. You know you love it, XOXO.
Be the boss in this chic polka-dotted blouse (and that '70s power bow means business!) Also available in black base / white dot.
Stand out in this luxe velvet blazer in grape wine. Did we mention there's matching velvet bootleg trousers? Groovy, baby!
With autumn on the mind, this mixed scale houndstooth check midi dress will have you strutting the streets in style.
Be the ultimate vampire slayer in this luxe snake-embossed leather blazer. Also available in egret snakeskin.
Cozy up in this rich, burgundy wool cape that's sure to keep you warm (and stylish) all fall.
With holiday season just around the corner, turn heads in this metallic statement dress with luxe silver silk.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?