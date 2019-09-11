UPDATE: Thomas Ravenel appeared in Charleston County court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree battery.

The Charleston County court clerk told E! News the Southern Charm star has a 30-day suspended sentence and has to pay a $500 fine.

According to local news station Live 5 WCSC, a judge read a letter from the victim, who was not in the South Carolina courtroom, and Ravenel acknowledged his behavior.

"Your honor, on the night of the incident I did attempt to kiss her and, in so doing, I grabbed her arm and that was wrong, and I am much appreciative of the opportunity to apologize to her in court today," Ravenel said, per the news outlet.

Back in September 2018, Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery and accused of sexually assaulting his family's former nanny in 2015.

----

Thomas Ravenel has been arrested.

The Southern Charm alum was booked around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in Charleston County, S.C. on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office inmate records.

Ravenel was later given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and, as a condition of the bond, surrendered his passport, a Charleston court official confirmed to E! News. The reality star must remain within South Carolina until further notice and will need written permission to leave.

He has also been ordered not to have any contact with the unidentified victim in the case in any way, including verbal, electronic, written or through a third party, and must stay at least one block away from the victim's residence, school and place of employment.

E! News has reached out to Ravenel's attorney for comment.