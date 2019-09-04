A Look Back at Everything Beyoncé Accomplished This Year

Nine. Four. Eight. One.

As fans of Beyoncé know, today marks a big day for the superstar, as she celebrates her 38th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 4. (And if you don't have the spoken intro to "Get Me Bodied" off her second studio album, the appropriately-entitled B'Day, running through your head right now, can you really even call yourself a fan?) Though she kicked off the festivities a little early this year, celebrating backstage with hubby Jay-Z and other close friends at the Made in America Festival after standing in awe of Lizzo's set, it's time to do things right and pay proper tribute to our one true Queen.

Bey's mom Tina Knowles—aka the woman we have to thank for bringing the otherworldly icon down to Earth on this very day 38 years ago—already got things going for us, sharing a special message for her daughter on Instagram. "38 years ago today you came into my life and I know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!!" she captioned a sweet snapshot of the mother-daughter duo. "I had recently lost my mom and never thought that I could feel that particular kind of love again but 7 months later I was pregnant with you (39 years ago people). The moment I saw you I knew that that was IT !!!! We've been the best of friends since then. You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship!!! Your heart is as big as Texas!! You are one of the best moms ever! And I love you soo much. Have the best birthday EVER!!!! Mom."