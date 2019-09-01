Here's Why Influencers Might Just Be the New A-List

"We keep saying it's an industry but it's really more than that: it's a lifestyle, it's a way of life."

That is how Matt Kirschner, the executive vice president of Talent Resources, spoke of the rise of the social media influencer in recent years, with YouTubers and full-time Instagrammers slowly but surely becoming an essential tier in the pop culture eco-system, becoming just as influential—if not more so—than the Hollywood elite.

Their weddings (legitimate or not) are live-streamed and watched by tens of thousands of people paying $50 to serve as witnesses. Their feuds are obsessively reported on. Their photoshop fails and other snafus are deemed headline-worthy.

For the last 11 years, Kirschner and his company have helped connect brands and talent, coordinating social media campaigns, appearances and sponsorships, among other things.

In that decade, he's seen the industry completely change, thanks to the rise of a new crop of celebrities on social media platforms—especially Instagram and YouTube, which major companies actively seeking out partnerships with influencers over actors, musicians and athletes.