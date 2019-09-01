Randy Holmes via Getty Images
Lady Gagaand boyfriend Dan Horton put on a little show themselves while at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival Saturday night.
While The Cure performed onstage at the event, fans couldn't help but be distracted by the A-lister and her rumored new love rocking out in the audience.
"I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO F—KING CUTE," one Twitter user captioned a series of photos of the duo, later adding, "She was dancing it was very wholesome and she looks like she'd be a fun friend to have."
The concert was surely entertaining, as an eyewitness told E! News, "Gaga was having so much fun enjoying the beautiful vibe of the evening."
Indeed, even Gaga praised the evening as a success. "I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show @thecure," she wrote on her Instagram Story, quoting the band's '93 single, "whateveridoitsneverenough."
Moments later, she returned with another video of herself dancing, writing to her 39 million followers, "When music is magic."
The "Shallow" singer and sound engineer first sparked romance rumors in July when they were seen locking lips over brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California.
TheImageDirect.com
"She's known him for awhile and it turned romantic recently," a source told E! News. "She likes being with one guy and in a relationship and that's what she was hoping to find."
"Dan is a really nice guy and she's excited to spend time with him in this way," continued the insider. They are already comfortable because they have worked together for a while. She's glad the news is out and that she doesn't have to hide it. She wants to be able to go out and do things with him."
The new relationship comes nearly six months after the Oscar winner called off her engagement to Christian Carino. A source told E! News that their two-year romance had simply run its course.
"Relationships sometimes end," explained the insider. "It's not a long, dramatic story."