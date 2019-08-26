Miley Cyrus Will Perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs After All

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
She is coming to the VMA stage after all.
A month after Miley Cyrus told fans there was "no f--kin way" she was performing at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, the network has announced she'll be taking the stage on Monday night to perform her latest single, "Slide Away" for the first time live.
The star's jab came just days after the "Mother's Daughter" singer was left out of the nominee pool this year. "They care more about a f--king green screen than a message to the world," one critic wrote on Instagram at the time. "Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace."
"Exactly," Cyrus wrote back.
Cyrus dropped the new track just over a week ago, on the heels of her unexpected split from Liam Hemsworth, who she married less than a year ago. In one of the song's controversial lines, the star sings, "I want my house in the hills/Don't want the whiskey and pills/I don't give up easily/but I don't think I'm down."
Shortly before the split made news, Cyrus was spotted vacationing with and kissing Kaitlynn Carter. However, the singer later hit back at claims she had cheated on her longtime partner, tweeting, "The truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed...There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."
Cyrus continued, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."
Last week, E! News confirmed Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote on Instagram shortly after their split was confirmed. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
Now, in just a matter of hours, Cyrus will reunite with her fans on the VMA stage, one she has a very famous history with. As they say, we'll just have to stay tuned!